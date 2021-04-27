Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 82,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

SMFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.