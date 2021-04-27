Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $807,000 Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,448,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

NYSE HASI opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.11. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

In other news, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.