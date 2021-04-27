Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $220.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

