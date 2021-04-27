Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.57 Million in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000. Invitae makes up 0.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,189.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NVTA traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. 51,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. Analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

