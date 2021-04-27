BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.87

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 1439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.