Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

