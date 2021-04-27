Brent Hyder Sells 1,189 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.60. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

