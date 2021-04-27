Brinker International (EAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EAT opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 114.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.76.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

