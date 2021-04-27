Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lifted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. United Bank boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 163,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,420,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

