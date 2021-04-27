Broadleaf Partners LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,055 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.78. 26,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $106.10 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

