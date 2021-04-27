Broadleaf Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $29.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $708.43. 650,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $679.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $680.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $650.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.32.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

