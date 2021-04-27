Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the March 31st total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BYFC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 504,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Broadway Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Broadway Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

