Brokerages Anticipate AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post $421.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.20 million and the lowest is $418.67 million. AAR reported sales of $416.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,954,970.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 627,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,772. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $45.49.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

