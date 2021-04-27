Brokerages Anticipate First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post sales of $157.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.70 million. First Interstate BancSystem posted sales of $166.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $629.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.70 million to $635.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $634.50 million, with estimates ranging from $626.40 million to $642.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million.

A number of analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Stephens started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 60,100 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $2,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $659,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

FIBK traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $48.28. 138,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,515. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

