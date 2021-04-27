Brokerages Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report $259.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.60 million and the highest is $262.50 million. Globant posted sales of $191.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million.

Several research firms have commented on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $238.03 on Tuesday. Globant has a 52-week low of $101.67 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.15.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

