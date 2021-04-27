Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. LTC Properties posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.69. 5,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

