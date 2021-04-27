Brokerages Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce $2.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.96 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $11.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.35.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $533.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,853. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $373.14 and a one year high of $539.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $504.53 and a 200 day moving average of $466.26.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 in the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.