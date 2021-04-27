Brokerages Anticipate Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the highest is $2.34 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion.

Several analysts have commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

NYSE OMI traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $36.78. 674,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.