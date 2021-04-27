Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $516.49 Million

Brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce sales of $516.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $575.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $474.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGI. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.07. 1,249,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,206. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

