Brokerages Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report sales of $68.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.24 million and the lowest is $67.94 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $74.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $280.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.92 million to $281.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $288.70 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $290.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,624. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

