Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

AMSWA remained flat at $$20.42 during trading on Thursday. 546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,789. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $667.90 million, a P/E ratio of 102.11 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in American Software during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Software during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.