Brokerages Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post $262.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $265.30 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $448.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ASB. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of ASB opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,959,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,659,000 after buying an additional 367,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

