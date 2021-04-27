Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

CPB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,665. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after buying an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 264,642 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 343,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit