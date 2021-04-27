Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

CPB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,665. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after buying an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 264,642 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 343,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

