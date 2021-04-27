Brokerages Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Announce -$0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.47). Carvana reported earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.77.

CVNA stock opened at $294.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a 52 week low of $71.56 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $29,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 34,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $9,815,808.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,229.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 851,576 shares of company stock worth $235,380,658. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,807,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

