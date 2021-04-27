Brokerages Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report $76.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.60 million and the lowest is $76.45 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $80.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $319.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $333.07 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $335.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $82.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 278,925 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 123,397 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. 348,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $269.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.