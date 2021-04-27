Brokerages Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.42. NIKE reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $131.60 on Friday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

