Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post $6.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.79 and the highest is $7.95. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $4.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $27.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.06 to $33.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $26.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.92 to $38.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $572.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.34 and a 200-day moving average of $424.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $585.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.