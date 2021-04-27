Brokerages Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of YTRA stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 240,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,347. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yatra Online by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,005 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

