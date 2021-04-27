Brokerages Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) PT at $59.00

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APEMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. Aperam has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.5166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

