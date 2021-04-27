Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $158.55

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.55.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of EEFT opened at $151.61 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.13.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

