Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Target Price at $125.14

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.12. The company had a trading volume of 629,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,260. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.