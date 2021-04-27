Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target at $138.00

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $151.78. 398,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,341. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total value of $193,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 405,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,503,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,102,000 after purchasing an additional 81,902 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

