Brokerages Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) PT at $18.55

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Stephens raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 298,996 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.