Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) PT at $34.90

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 148,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,767. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.30 million during the quarter.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

