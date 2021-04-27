Brokerages Set Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Price Target at $177.83

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.83.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:VAR remained flat at $$177.07 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.06. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $177.38.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after buying an additional 1,025,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,172,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $172,648,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,769,000 after purchasing an additional 911,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,600,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

