Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Target Price at $16.00

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after acquiring an additional 671,549 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 967,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 358,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after acquiring an additional 330,216 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 263,180 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,309. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

