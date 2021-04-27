Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $167.83

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.72. The stock had a trading volume of 809,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.78 and a 1 year high of $179.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.94.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.