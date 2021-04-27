Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $167.83

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.72. The stock had a trading volume of 809,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.78 and a 1 year high of $179.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.94.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Analyst Recommendations for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit