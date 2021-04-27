Brokers Offer Predictions for iCAD, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iCAD in a report released on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.46 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iCAD by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iCAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iCAD by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.