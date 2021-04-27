Brokers Offer Predictions for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $34,429,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

