Brokers Set Expectations for Rogers Communications’ Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI)

