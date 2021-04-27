Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRKL opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

BRKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

