Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

BRO stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.93. 49,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.