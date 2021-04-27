Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Shares Gap Up to $49.80

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.80, but opened at $52.02. Brown & Brown shares last traded at $52.32, with a volume of 5,584 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

