Bruderman Asset Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,724,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $136.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.31.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.