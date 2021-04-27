Bruderman Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.87.

LSTR opened at $169.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.07 and a 200-day moving average of $146.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.02 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

