BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,735. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.09 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

