BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 57,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

