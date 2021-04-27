BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $6.31 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.18. 31,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -675.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

