BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $8.13 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $99.18. 20,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,251. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.