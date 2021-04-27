BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,081 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.07% of Teleflex worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,708. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $447.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

